WWCC Hiring Coordinator of Student Life

Job Description

The Coordinator of Student Life is charged with organizing and coordinating a complete and successful student life program for students and staff at Western Wyoming Community College.

This person is responsible for supervising the intramural program and game room services, as well as advising the Associated Student Government and Mustang Radio groups on campus.

This person is responsible for planning and implementing a wide variety of student activities and initiatives that are popular amongst different groups of students and staff and that are in accordance with the Student Life philosophy at Western.

It is expected that this individual will accomplish assigned duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed.

Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position. Some evening and weekend work required.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

Graduation from a college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree.

Two years of progressively responsible experience managing or working within student life in higher education with a high level of accountability.

Knowledge of and enjoyment of all areas of student life.

Experience marketing student life activities.

Possesses enthusiasm, initiative and excellent organization skills.

Experience working well with other people of all ages and backgrounds.

Ability to communicate effectively, orally and in written form.

Ability to maintain confidentiality relating to students and to use good judgment in making decisions.

Basic computer literacy. Knowledge of Microsoft Office, Word, Excel and other software programs.

For those candidates who do not exactly meet all minimum qualifications, an equivalent combination of education and experience, which has provided comparable knowledge and abilities, may be accepted.

Preferred Qualifications

Graduation from a college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree in Recreation, Physical Education or other related area, or a Master’s Degree.

Experience organizing sporting events and student activities.

Experience advising student government organizations.

Experience in radio broadcasting.

Experience working in a community college setting.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

