WWCC Hiring a Director of Green River Center & Community Education

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Director for the Green River Center and Community Education.

Job Description

The Green River Center and Community Education Director supervises the daily operation of the Green River Center (GRC) facility, the Community Education programs, and provides support for credit classes held at the GRC and throughout the community.

This individual is responsible for effective coordination, organization and communication between the GRC and the Rock Springs campus and also interacts with many sectors of the communities within Sweetwater County.

Additionally, this individual leads the marketing and client contact efforts relevant to the GRC, Community Education, credit courses, conferencing, and testing.

This individual must be able to work with limited supervision and have the ability to effectively supervise and motivate personnel. This position requires the ability to be flexible and adaptable to changing community and industry needs, including identifying trends and implementing programs in response. Some travel is required.

It is expected that this individual will accomplish assigned duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed.

Additionally, this individual must understand that comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

Minimum Qualifications

Graduation from a regionally accredited college or university with a Master’s Degree in a field that provides the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities to succeed in this position.

Three years of related experience that has provided the necessary knowledge and abilities for managing, leading, and marketing diverse programs, and that has provided experience in working with diverse groups, community organizations and/or schools.

Knowledge of, and demonstrated commitment to, the principles and practices of continuing education and community education.

Successful supervisory experience

Demonstrated experience working effectively as a member of a team to complete projects.

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills. Ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing.

Effective computer skills (i.e., skills with spreadsheets, word processing, and email applications).

Ability to work well under limited supervision.

Preferred Qualifications

A well-established comprehensive understanding of the community college philosophy.

Demonstrated ability to anticipate trends and adapt to change.

Experience and/or education in marketing.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

