WWCC Hiring a Fixed Assets Accounting Technician

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Fixed Assets Accounting Technician.

Job Description

Under the direction of supervision, maintains & compiles inventory, performs the capitalization & prepares the quarterly work papers for all fixed assets. Assists the Payroll Accountant in processing, submitting, and reporting payroll. Enters data into the software for requisitions, runs daily, weekly and monthly reports, runs checks and direct deposits/debit cards.

It is expected that this individual will accomplish duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed.

Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

Minimum Qualifications

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.

Knowledge of:

Comprehensive role of the community college.

College policies, rules, regulations and guidelines

General office practices and procedures

Purchase requisition system

Fixed asset accounting

Budget reports

Principles and practices of data entry

Microsoft Office Programs, e.g. Excel, Word, Outlook, etc.

Principles and practices of PC’s and related software

Ability to:

Communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Operate a PC

Quickly master the use of new computer systems

Complete projects accurately and on time; equally effective working in self-managed projects and as a member of a team

Multitask in a fast paced, constant interruption, high volume office environment

Create and maintain Excel spreadsheets

Give attention to detail

Apply problem solving skills

Maintain professional, congenial and confidential demeanor when dealing with students, the public, fellow employees, and supervisor when sharing workloads and exchanging information

Prioritize and schedule tasks to meet deadlines

Work effectively with minimal supervision

Education & Experience:

Any combination of education and experience that demonstrates possession of the requisite knowledge, skill and abilities.

A typical way to obtain these would be:

Associate’s in Business Administration or certificate in accounting, business, or related field, or significant post-secondary coursework in a related area

Two (2) to four (4) years of office experience

One (1) to three (3) years of previous work experience in a position-specific or position-related area

Must be bondable

Physical Demands:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee is regularly required to sit. The employee frequently is required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; and talk or hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand and walk.

The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this position include close vision, and ability to adjust focus.

Work Environment:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee regularly works in indoor conditions and regularly works near video display. The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

