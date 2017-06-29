WWCC Hiring a Counselor

Western Wyoming Community College is hiring for a Counselor.

Job Description

The Counselor’s primary responsibilities are in the areas of personal and crisis counseling, academic advising, assistance with ADA accommodations and group programs for WWCC students.

Other duties include teaching/coordinating workshops and seminars directed at life skill areas, share in the after hours on-call duties, responds to crisis calls from students and college personnel and other activities, which support, facilitate and extend the student’s in and out-of-class experiences.

This individual also provides assistance, as needed, in accomplishing departmental goals and completing departmental projects. It is expected that this individual will accomplish duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed.

Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and

work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

.



.

Minimum Qualifications

Graduation from CACREP or CORE accredited program with a Master’s degree in counseling, or other related field that is licensable in Wyoming as a Licensed Professional Counselor. If not presently licensed in Wyoming, the applicant must meet the educational requirements noted above. Additionally the applicant must agree to immediately gain provisional licensure and secure supervision until such time as to obtain Wyoming Licensed Professional Counselor status. Applicant will be required to abide by the supervision requirements established in the Rules of the Wyoming Health Professions Licensing Board for provisional licensing. If licensed in another state, the applicant should contact the Wyoming Mental Health Professional Licensing Board to discuss reciprocity. The applicant would need to obtain licensure status in the state of Wyoming by the onset of the contract.

Experience dealing with a wide variety of personality types and a diverse population in the counseling setting.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

A good knowledge of the theory and general principles and practices involved in academic and personal counseling.

Ability to make effective presentations for workshops, classrooms, and in the community.

For those candidates who do not meet all minimum qualifications, an equivalent combination of education and experience, which has provided, comparable knowledge and abilities may be acceptable.

.

Preferred Qualifications

Evidence of continued personal and professional advancement.

One year of relevant work experience in counseling and related programs, preferably in a community college setting.

Experience with ADA accommodations.

Active participation in relevant professional organizations.

.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

.

