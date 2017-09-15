WWCC Hiring a Database Administrator

Western Wyoming Community College is hiring for a Database Administrator.

Job Description

The Database Administrator is responsible for supporting the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and all related database applications collectively known as Information Systems. This person is also responsible for developing programs and queries for staff and disparate applications of the Information Systems.

The incumbent will train staff as necessary or seek consultation from an appropriate vendor. This person will exhibit a high level of computer programming knowledge and skill, and the ability to adapt with changing programs and IT needs. This employee must be able to concentrate on complex tasks for extended periods of time.

It is expected that this individual will accomplish assigned duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and strive for improvement in all work performed. Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with College personnel and the public. This individual will follow all College policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

Graduation from a college or university with an Associate’s degree in Computer Science, or a related discipline.

Three years of experience in Computer Programming, Information Systems Analysis, and multi-user relational databases such as Unidata or SQL .

. Ability to program, document, troubleshoot and maintain pertinent computer software with at least two years of documented experience. Equivalency Statement

For those who do not exactly meet all the minimum qualifications, an equivalent combination of education and experience that has provided comparable knowledge and abilities may be acceptable. .

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field.

A good working knowledge of ERP systems and the Windows operating system environment.

Experience working with Ellucian Colleague and other education application software.

Prior experience with SQL , tSQL, C++, HTML , Envision, UniBasic, and Windows Management Interface ( WMI ) scripting. Good understanding of Web-based applications.

Prior experience in Information Technology for higher education.

A well-rounded comprehensive understanding of the community college philosophy.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

