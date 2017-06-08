WWCC Hiring Director of Student Marketing & Communications

Western Wyoming Community College is hiring for Director of Student Marketing and Communications.

Job Description

The Director of Student Marketing and Communications will lead a college-wide marketing and communications effort and is responsible for developing and maintaining the College’s Marketing and Communications Plan. This plan will outline ways to positively impact student admissions and engagement with College processes and events.

This individual will be involved in all aspects of the Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) organization and planning and will promote awareness of, communications about and support for WWCC and its academic and extracurricular programs, services, successes and achievements among external and internal publics.

The director will help to shape a positive, accurate image to external publics such as local media, prospective students, parents, public schools and their officials, employers, and other stakeholders. This individual will also assist in creating branding, logos, mottos, etc. EVENING AND WEEKEND WORK IS REQUIRED.

This employee plays an integral role in the college internal communications effort. Relationship building and in-depth knowledge of the communities the College services is critical.

The college expects this individual to accomplish assigned duties in an efficient, effective, collegial, and competent manner and to strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed. In addition, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

Has a strong commitment to the community college concept and mission and to a student-centered community college environment. Support the stated/published values of Western Wyoming Community College.

Holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing, public relations, advertising, communication, or related field with one year of successful experience in a marketing, recruiting, or sales setting.

Communicates effectively—with both internal and external audiences—both verbally and in writing; an ability to work well and effectively with others in a team environment.

Demonstrates skill in handling and prioritizing complex projects and assignments.

Understands marketing techniques and the comprehensive nature of a marketing plan.

Uses computer software efficiently, including word processing, desktop publishing software and Adobe Creative Cloud. Must also use a digital camera

Has experience using social media for strategic marketing purposes.

For those candidates who do not meet all the minimum qualifications, an equivalent combination of education and experience which provides comparable knowledge and abilities will be acceptable.

Preferred Qualifications

Holds a master’s degree or a bachelor’s degree and two years’ experience in marketing, public relations, business, communication or a related field

Possesses photography experience.

Shows evidence of the ability to think strategically and entrepreneurially, with original ideas and the ability to execute them successfully.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

