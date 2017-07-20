WWCC Hiring for Director of Workforce and Community Development

Western Wyoming Community College is hiring for Director of Workforce and Community Development

Job Description

The Director of Workforce and Community Development supervises the daily operation of the Green River Center (GRC) facility, the Workforce Training, and Community Education programs, and provides support for credit classes held at the GRC and throughout the community.

This individual is responsible for effective coordination, organization and communication between the GRC and the Rock Springs campus and also interacts with many sectors of the communities within Sweetwater County. Additionally, this individual leads the marketing and client contact efforts relevant to Workforce, Community Education, and the GRC.

Identifying training needs and developing contract training in order to meet the needs of business and industry is essential to this position. This individual must be able to work with limited supervision and have the ability to effectively supervise and motivate personnel.

This position requires the ability to be flexible and adaptable to changing community and industry needs, including identifying trends and implementing programs in response.

For full list of job duties, please see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

Graduation from a regionally accredited college or university with a Master’s Degree in a field that provides the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities to succeed in this position.

Five years of related experience that has provided the necessary knowledge and abilities for managing, leading, and marketing diverse programs, and that has provided experience in working with diverse groups, community organizations and/or schools.

Three years of direct experience with workforce development, training and customized training including marketing and demonstrated partnering with business and industry.

Effective computer skills (i.e., skills with spreadsheets, word processing, and e-mail applications).

Strong organizational and supervisory skills Ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing.

Ability to work well under limited supervision.

Preferred Qualifications

A well-established, comprehensive understanding of the community college philosophy.

Demonstrated ability to anticipate trends and adapt to change.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

