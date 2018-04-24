WWCC Hiring Electrical & Instrumentation Technology Instructor

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for an

Instructor / Assistant Professor of Electrical & Instrumentation Technology.

Job Description

The primary responsibility of this individual is to provide instruction to WWCC students enrolled in Electrical and Instrumentation programs related to local industries. Candidates must have a strong background in electrical theory, instrumentation, and process control. This person must be able to relate to a wide variety of students, ranging from high school students with little background to those who have worked many years in industry. This individual’s responsibilities will include teaching basic to advanced courses related to electrical theory, instrumentation, and process control systems.

Classes are taught at the main campus in Rock Springs. Typical teaching load is 5-6 courses per semester with an average class size of 15-18 students. Courses are generally taught in 5-week blocks with two courses taught in each 5-week block. Teaching load ranges from 28-32 credits per academic year.

It is expected that this individual will accomplish assigned duties in an efficient, effective, and competent manner, while striving for improvement and excellence in all work performed. Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.

(Education, Experience, Knowledge, and Abilities)

Four Qualifying Options: Bachelor’s Degree in field or subfield OR Associate’s Degree in field or subfield and four (4) years of Discipline-Specific Training and Tested Experience, OR No degree in field or subfield, but has eight (8) years of Discipline-Specific Training and Tested Experience, OR Is certified at the highest level available within the industry that the faculty is teaching.



All faculty are required to – or will before beginning instruction – be current on any relevant professional certifications expected within their area of expertise. Faculty will hold all reasonable and relevant certifications as identified by the full-time faculty in the academic discipline.

Comprehensive knowledge of the concepts, technologies, principles, and practices of the oil and gas, mining, processing plant, or power plant industries.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with students, colleagues, local industry, and administrators.

Ability to exercise sound judgment in all facets of the student-teacher relationship and to teach a diverse group of community college students.

Demonstrated effective verbal and written communication skills.

Evidence of continued professional development.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

