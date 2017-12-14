WWCC Hiring an HVAC & Electronic Systems Technician

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for an HVAC & Electronic Systems Technician.

Job Description

Under the direction of the Building Operations Systems Specialist, the Systems Technician is responsible for performing routine building maintenance tasks in one or more fields (e.g. carpentry; electrical; heating, ventilation, refrigeration and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing etc.).

Tasks may be skilled and unskilled and perform other tasks as assigned. The incumbent will be expected to be available regularly for “on call” duty. Some evening and weekend work may be required.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.

Knowledge of:

Comprehensive role of the community college

College policies, rules, regulations and guidelines

Principles and practices of PC’s and related software

Principles and practices of the refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, domestic hot water, and air regulating systems incorporated in the physical plant

Principles and practices of plumbing, instrumentation and electricity and electronics

NEC Codes

Ability to:

Communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Maintain effective working relationships with other people

Read blueprints

Perform plumbing tasks and electrical/electronics repairs

Operate equipment such as power tools, specialty trade tools, saws and a wide variety of shop tools

Maintain a Wyoming class “C” Driver’s license

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Any combination of education and experience that demonstrates possession of the requisite knowledge, skill and abilities. A typical way to obtain these would be:

Four (4) years’ experience in preventative maintenance, preferably in air conditioning, heating and experience with major systems, or computerized building energy management systems with increasing levels of responsibility.

One (1) year of post high school training courses in HVAC, maintenance, electricity or related areas or related certifications.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee is regularly required to stand and walk. The employee frequently is required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; and talk or hear. The employee is occasionally required to sit. The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this position include close vision, and ability to adjust focus.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee regularly works in indoor conditions and regularly works near video display. The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

