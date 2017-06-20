WWCC Hiring Interim Head Coach – Men’s Basketball

Western Wyoming Community College is hiring for Interim Head Coach – Men’s Basketball.

Job Description

The primary responsibilities of this position include pre and post-season conditioning, weight training, recruiting, team and travel supervision, and coaching the Men’s Basketball Team during both practices and games.

The focus of the WWCC athletic department is on strong ethical & academic expectations, providing an education environment that helps build leadership and life skills, and offers athletes a positive athletic experience.

This employee will participate in appropriate departmental activities.

The College expects this individual to accomplish assigned duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and to strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed.

Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

Baccalaureate degree from an accredited institution in a discipline specific area.

Three years previous Men’s Basketball coaching experience which demonstrates a thorough knowledge of the concepts, principles and practices of coaching basketball.

History of coaching success and maintaining discipline as well as a supportive and professional relationship with players.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with students, staff, faculty, administrators and other members of the college community.

Experience that would relate to working effectively with booster club organizations in the accomplishment of goals and objectives.

Demonstrated integrity and ability to interact supportively with players while extracting optimum achievement.

Demonstrated organizational ability including experience with complex organizational procedures.

For those candidates who do not meet all minimum qualifications, an equivalent combination of education and experience, which has provided, comparable knowledge and abilities may be acceptable.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience coaching Men’s Basketball at the collegiate level.

Master’s Degree in a discipline-specific area.

Experience working with an Athletic Booster club.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

