WWCC Hiring a Maintenance Mechanic

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Maintenance Mechanic.

Job Description

Under the direction of supervision, maintains building systems such as mechanical, electrical and structural and services vehicles and drives the College passenger buses.

It is expected that this individual will accomplish duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed.

Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description

Minimum Qualifications

The requirements listed below are representative the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.

Knowledge of:

Comprehensive role of the community college

College policies, rules, regulations and guidelines

Principles and practices of the physical plant maintenance operations, such as electrical, HVAC , and mechanical systems

Building, plumbing codes, welding procedures

Vehicle maintenance and the use of small hand tools

Blueprints and carpentry functions

General plumbing tasks and minor electrical functions

Major equipment, such as backhoe, forklifts, etc.

AutoCad software

Ability to:

Communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Maintain effective working relationships with other people

Understand principles and practices of PC’s and related software

Work with physical plant maintenance operations including electrical, HVAC , and mechanical systems

Work with vehicle maintenance and use small hand tools

Read blueprints and perform basic carpentry functions

Perform general plumbing tasks and minor electrical functions

Operate equipment such as backhoe, forklifts, saws, welders, and a wide variety of shop tools

Drive College passenger buses effectively and safely as required.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Any combination of education and experience that demonstrates possession of the requisite knowledge, skill and abilities. A typical way to obtain these would be:

Completion of post high school training courses in areas such as HVAC , plumbing, welding, carpentry or related areas

Two (2) to Four (4) years experience in general building maintenance.

Must possess a motor vehicle report, which is acceptable to the College’s insurance carrier in order to become an authorized driver.

Maintain a valid Class “C” driver’s license in the State of Wyoming and the ability to obtain a CDL driver’s license with a passenger endorsement 6 months after hire.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee is regularly required to stand and walk.

The employee frequently is required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; and talk or hear.

The employee is occasionally required to sit.

The employee climbs and works from ladders, lifts and aerial buckets.

The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 50 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds.

Specific vision abilities required by this position include close vision, and ability to adjust focus and see sufficiently to drive a passenger bus both day and night.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee regularly works in indoor conditions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

