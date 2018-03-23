WWCC Hiring Part-time Bookstore Clerk

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Part-time Bookstore Clerk.

Job Description

The Bookstore Sales Clerk provides excellent customer service for all customer needs and purchases. The Sales Clerk also assists in the process of ordering, receiving, pricing and stocking merchandise. Also, assists in training student and hourly cashiers.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

The requirements listed below are representative the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.

Knowledge of:

Principles and practices of PC’s and related software, e.g. Outlook

How to operate a POS system

General cashiering duties

Point of sale, Winprism systems

Microsoft Office Programs

Telephone practices and procedures

Knowledge of general office duties including filing

Knowledge of proper lifting techniques

Ability to:

Communicate effectively verbally and in writingOperate a PC and related software

Maintain effective working relationships with other people

Perform basic arithmetic calculations

Handle money responsibly

Operate bookstore equipment

Maintain professional, congenial, and confidential skills when dealing with others

Work independently and in a team environment

Work in a multitasking environment under pressure

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Any combination of education and experience that demonstrates possession of the requisite knowledge, skill and abilities. A typical way to obtain these would be:

High School diploma or GED

Experience in retail sales or in another position that involved significant contact with the public and handling a significant amount of cash, preferably in a collegiate environment.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee is regularly required to sit.

The employee frequently is required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; and talk or hear.

The employee is occasionally required to stand and walk.

The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 65 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this position include close vision, and ability to adjust focus.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee regularly works in indoor conditions and regularly works near video display.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

Extended work hours are required at the beginning of each term to accommodate students buying textbooks and supplies in preparation for the start of the term.

Extended standing is required.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

