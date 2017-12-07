WWCC Hiring a Protective Services Officer

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Protective Services Officer.
Job Description
- Ensures the campus community is provided high quality security services to protect people and campus property
- Provides support to other college departments
- Is knowledgeable of college guidelines, regulations and policies
- Builds and maintains effective professional relationships with students, employees and the general public
- Monitors activities schedules and become familiar with campus programs and services
- Provides information and assistance to the campus community upon request.
- Admits or denies access to campus facilities and equipment as necessary
- Secures campus equipment and facilities utilizing proper access control guidelines; monitors the facilities and grounds for safety and security risks
- Patrols the campus regularly on foot or by vehicle as assigned
- Communicates information using two-way radio, phone and computer software; responds to calls for service
- Investigates suspicious activities and takes necessary action as deemed appropriate
- Reports problems of an emergency nature to the local emergency services and proper campus administrators as necessary
For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.
Minimum Qualifications
- Must be age 21 at time of hire
- Possess a high school diploma or G.E.D.
- Possess strong interpersonal and communications skills
- Ability to handle typical and crisis situations efficiently and effectively
- Ability to work in a team oriented environment with the ability to work independently
- Ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing
- Understand principles and practices of PC’s and related software
- Ability to handle small hand tools and to perform light maintenance duties.
- Ability to work inside facilities or outside in changing weather conditions
- Must pass pre-employment physical
- Maintain acceptable driving record in compliance with the College’s requirements.
- Pass a pre-employment criminal background check
Preferred Qualifications
- A well-established comprehensive understanding of the community college philosophy.
- Demonstrated ability to anticipate trends and adapt to change.
- Experience and/or education in marketing.
How to Apply
Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”
