WWCC Hiring a Protective Services Officer

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Protective Services Officer.

Job Description

Ensures the campus community is provided high quality security services to protect people and campus property

Provides support to other college departments

Is knowledgeable of college guidelines, regulations and policies

Builds and maintains effective professional relationships with students, employees and the general public

Monitors activities schedules and become familiar with campus programs and services

Provides information and assistance to the campus community upon request.

Admits or denies access to campus facilities and equipment as necessary

Secures campus equipment and facilities utilizing proper access control guidelines; monitors the facilities and grounds for safety and security risks

Patrols the campus regularly on foot or by vehicle as assigned

Communicates information using two-way radio, phone and computer software; responds to calls for service

Investigates suspicious activities and takes necessary action as deemed appropriate

Reports problems of an emergency nature to the local emergency services and proper campus administrators as necessary

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

.



.

Minimum Qualifications

Must be age 21 at time of hire

Possess a high school diploma or G.E.D.

Possess strong interpersonal and communications skills

Ability to handle typical and crisis situations efficiently and effectively

Ability to work in a team oriented environment with the ability to work independently

Ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Understand principles and practices of PC’s and related software

Ability to handle small hand tools and to perform light maintenance duties.

Ability to work inside facilities or outside in changing weather conditions

Must pass pre-employment physical

Maintain acceptable driving record in compliance with the College’s requirements.

Pass a pre-employment criminal background check

Preferred Qualifications

A well-established comprehensive understanding of the community college philosophy.

Demonstrated ability to anticipate trends and adapt to change.

Experience and/or education in marketing.

.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.