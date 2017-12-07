0

WWCC Hiring a Protective Services Officer

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Protective Services Officer.

Job Description

  • Ensures the campus community is provided high quality security services to protect people and campus property
  • Provides support to other college departments
  • Is knowledgeable of college guidelines, regulations and policies
  • Builds and maintains effective professional relationships with students, employees and the general public
  • Monitors activities schedules and become familiar with campus programs and services
  • Provides information and assistance to the campus community upon request.
  • Admits or denies access to campus facilities and equipment as necessary
  • Secures campus equipment and facilities utilizing proper access control guidelines; monitors the facilities and grounds for safety and security risks
  • Patrols the campus regularly on foot or by vehicle as assigned
  • Communicates information using two-way radio, phone and computer software; responds to calls for service
  • Investigates suspicious activities and takes necessary action as deemed appropriate
  • Reports problems of an emergency nature to the local emergency services and proper campus administrators as necessary

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

  • Must be age 21 at time of hire
  • Possess a high school diploma or G.E.D.
  • Possess strong interpersonal and communications skills
  • Ability to handle typical and crisis situations efficiently and effectively
  • Ability to work in a team oriented environment with the ability to work independently
  • Ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing
  • Understand principles and practices of PC’s and related software
  • Ability to handle small hand tools and to perform light maintenance duties.
  • Ability to work inside facilities or outside in changing weather conditions
  • Must pass pre-employment physical
  • Maintain acceptable driving record in compliance with the College’s requirements.
  • Pass a pre-employment criminal background check

 

Preferred Qualifications

  • A well-established comprehensive understanding of the community college philosophy.
  • Demonstrated ability to anticipate trends and adapt to change.
  • Experience and/or education in marketing.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”
