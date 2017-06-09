WWCC Hiring for Registrar

Western Wyoming Community College is hiring for Registrar.

Job Description

The Registrar is responsible for all planning, organization and supervision of the registration and records functions of the college.

This person oversees student records and recordkeeping, transfer evaluation, appeals, registration for all credit and noncredit coursework at all WWCC registration sites, class schedule and catalog development, classroom scheduling, student accounts receivable, data analysis and reporting and graduation.

The Registrar works closely with other key functions in Mustang Central including Admissions, Residence Life, and Financial Aid. The Registrar will also work closely with other key figures on campus, such as the Vice President for Student Services and the President. Some travel is required.

This person is responsible for the enforcement of college rules and regulations regarding registration and records while maintaining customer service.

The College expects this individual to accomplish assigned duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed.

Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

For full list of job duties, please see the full job description here.

.



.

Minimum Qualifications

Master’s degree in higher education, business, management, or other related discipline.

Three to five years of progressively more responsible work experience in a college Registrar’s office or comparable position. Basic knowledge of good principles and practices in a college Registrar’s office including confidentiality of student records and information.

Supervisory experience.

Extensive computer ability. Must be able to maintain an administrative database, learn and train others on new software programs, create query reports and utilize software programs such as Word, Excel and Access.

Ability to communicate effectively in verbal and written form. Excellent interpersonal and collaborative skills.

For those candidates who do not exactly meet all minimum qualifications, an equivalent combination of education and experience, which has provided comparable knowledge and abilities, may be accepted.

.

Preferred Qualifications

Colleague database experience.

Experience with software systems related to a college Registrar’s office including room scheduling, catalog publication, document imaging, and external data reporting tools.

Knowledge of or experience in the comprehensive community college environment.

Ability to effectively relate to students of diverse ages and backgrounds.

Working knowledge of applied research techniques.

Extensive supervisory experience.

.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.