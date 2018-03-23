WWCC Hiring Registration and Records Process Assistant

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Registration and Records Process Assistant.

Job Description

Under the direction of supervision, coordinates and performs technical duties pertaining to the registration and records function of Mustang Central.

Provides assistance to the Registrar regarding designated area of records and transcripts, including credit evaluation; ensures integrity and security of permanent records; provides exceptional customer service to students, staff and general public.

Occasional overtime required during start up and closing of each semester and during registration periods.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

The requirements listed below are representative the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.

Knowledge of:

General office practices and procedures

Comprehensive role of the community college

College policies, rules, regulations and guidelines

Institutional and departmental procedures

Customer Service principles and practices

Telephone techniques, practices and procedures

PC’s and related software, e.g. Administrative System Software: Colleague

Microsoft Office Products, e.g. Word, Excel, Access, etc.

Student privacy as governed by FERPA Law

Financial Aid programs, requirements, rules, regulations and terminology

Records management principles and practices

Ability to:

Communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Operate a PC and related software

Maintain effective working relationships with other people

Maintain professional, efficient, and congenial image when dealing with students and the public

Work in a highly visible, busy, heavily trafficked student and public office environment in close proximity with colleagues

Work in a multi-tasking environment with constant interruptions

Use College software systems

Handle cash and currency and financial transactions

Be cross-trained in other Success Center duties

Maintain a typing proficiency of 40 words per minute on non-technical straight copy

Pass basic English Skills Usage Test at least at the 75th percentile

Pass Computer Literacy test

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Any combination of education and experience that demonstrates possession of the requisite knowledge, skill and abilities. A typical way to obtain these would be:

High School Equivalency

Three (3) years of administrative assistant experience

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee is regularly required to sit.

The employee frequently is required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; and talk or hear.

The employee is occasionally required to stand and walk.

The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds.

Specific vision abilities required by this position include close vision, and ability to adjust focus.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee regularly works in indoor conditions and regularly works near video display.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

