WWCC Hiring a Web Designer

Western Wyoming Community College is hiring for a Web Designer.

Job Description

The Web Designer is responsible for the development and maintenance of the College Web Applications and works closely with the Systems Administrator and Database Administrators to seamlessly integrate technical systems with a user-friendly web front end interface.

This person maintains web content by working with the campus community, ensuring all content is accurate and assures that departmental pages are up-to-date and follow established WWCC standards.

This position requires an individual who is capable of applying the knowledge and experiences pertinent to web design. This individual works with people throughout the campus with varying levels of technical knowledge and interest in the website.

Some evening and weekend work may be required.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

Graduation from a college or university with an Associate’s degree in Web Design, Media Design, Computer Science, or a related discipline.

Two years of experience in Web Design, Web Programming Languages or Web Content Management Systems.

Familiarity with web design tools such as Adobe Creative Cloud, SharePoint Designer, Visual Studio, or WSIWYG services.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with students, staff, faculty, administrators, and other members of the College community; strong verbal and written communication skills.

. Statement Equivalency

For those who do not exactly meet all the minimum qualifications, an equivalent combination of education and experience that has provided comparable knowledge and abilities may be acceptable.

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Web Design, Media Design, Computer Science, or a related discipline.

A good working knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, Java Script, PHP , and Perl.

Experience working with Red Hat Linux Enterprise and Microsoft Windows Server.

Additional training or certifications in web and design related technology.

Prior experience in Information Technology for higher education.

A well-rounded comprehensive understanding of the community college philosophy.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

