WWCC History Lecture: The Presidents Who Shaped the West

Richard Etulain, Professor Emeritus of History at the University of New Mexico will speak at WWCC

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host a discussion on Presidents Who Shaped the West on July 2, at 7 PM in room 1302.

Richard Etulain is the Professor Emeritus of History and past Director of the Center for the

American West at the University of New Mexico and author of over 50 books.

He has written books such as:

Beyond the Missouri: The Story of the American West

Telling Western Stories: From Buffalo Bill to Larry McMurtry

The Life and Legends of Calamity Jane

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Etulain will give a startling analyses of chief executives and their policies, illuminating the long reach of presidential power.

Etulain considers the overarching actions and policies that affected both the nation and the region during the administrations of such notable presidents as Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Etulain also touches upon the most recent presidential terms and the region’s growing political power in Congress and the federal bureaucracy.

“In his book, Richard Etulain aptly connects Presidential and Western history into a cohesive story that places the region we call home squarely at the center of administrative policy,” said Mark A. Neels, Assistant Professor of History at Western.

The event is sponsored by Western’s History Department, Western’s Cultural Affairs Office, and the Outlaw Inn.

The event is free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend.