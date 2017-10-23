WWCC to Host Letters from Paris, Historical Event

Letters from Paris: Dr. Oliver Chamber’s World War I Letters



WWCC’s Historical Society’s chapter member will share her grandfather’s letters.

Letters From Paris

Nov. 8, at 6:30 pm – WWCC, room 1309

Western Wyoming Community College Historical Society welcomes chapter member, and author, Ann Chambers Noble, as she shares her grandfather’s letters from World War I on November 8th at 6:30 pm, room 1309 at WWCC.

Ann will be reading and reflecting on her grandfather, Dr. Oliver Chambers’, intimate letters written while he was serving in Paris, France, during World War I.

She will also be sharing the letters her grandmother and parents wrote back to him explaining life in Rock Springs during the war.

Sponsored by the Western Wyoming Community College Chapter of the Historical Society and the Western Wyoming Community College History Program, this event serves to connect community members with their local history and to spark and interest in doing their own historical research.

The presentation opens the door for community members who wish to share their personal histories in connection to the region.

The event is free, open to the public, and includes the monthly meeting for the Historical Society. Beverages and cookies will be provided by the Society at the event. Community members are encouraged to attend.

