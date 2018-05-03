WWCC Hosts 2nd Annual Run with Sandy Memorial Run and Fundraiser for Cancer Research

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College and the Exercise Science Program will host the 2nd annual 5k run (or walk), Run With Sandy on May 12 at 9 am on campus.

“Sandy was an amazing teacher and colleague, she set high standards for her students, and worked tirelessly to help them succeed,” said Mark Rembacz, Director of Student Engagement and Completion at Western.



About Sandy

Sandy Mitchell taught biology at Western for 28 years but passed away on May 8, 2017 from breast cancer. She was highly revered and loved by WWCC students and faculty alike. There are many accounts of Sandy having a long-lasting impact on people’s lives.

“Sandy touched so many lives throughout her years here at Western, that the void she left behind demanded some sort of action. As a result, the Exercise Science students organized a 5K in her name that has become an annual event, donating all proceeds to cancer research.

“The event is also an opportunity for us to honor and remember all the other Western employees who have succumbed to cancer. The event was very successful last year, and we hope we can repeat or surpass that this year,” said Dorothy Harton, Division Chair of Health Sciences and Public Service at Western.

Run with Sandy Raises Money for Cancer Research

Sandy was an avid runner. Run with Sandy is a 5K run organized to honor her and the other Western employees who have passed because of cancer.

Run with Sandy is a non-profit event that will raise money to be donated to Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City to fund cancer research. All donations of any amount are greatly welcomed and appreciated.

This event is free and open to the public, but donations toward the cancer research fund are welcomed. The community is encouraged to participate.

For those unable to attend, but who still wish to donate, contact Josh Willoughby or Dorothy Harton.

For more information regarding this event, please contact Josh Willoughby at JoshWilloughby@westernwyoming.edu, or Dorothy Harton at dharton@westernwyoming.edu.