WWCC Hosts Author Presentation of “Snow Chi Minh Trail: The History of I-80 Between Laramie and Walcott Junction”

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College is hosting John Waggener for a presentation of his book, Snow Chi Minh Trail: The History of I-80 Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, on Friday, December 1, at 7 pm.



Presentation Details

Waggener is a University of Wyoming associate archivist at the American Heritage Center. During his presentation, he will promote his book and tell the history and dangers of the 77-mile stretch of I-80 between Laramie and Walcott Junction.

The presentation will take place at the WWCC campus, located at 2500 College Dr., in Room 1302. It is a free event and is open to all.



Book Details

Waggener’s book chronicles the history of I-80 between Laramie and Walcott Junction. The book was published by the Wyoming State Historical Society.

The title of the book, “Snow Chi Minh Trail” references the similarly treacherous roadways North Vietnamese soldiers drove on to reach South Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

Waggener’s book features several photos of I-80, and also oral histories of people involved in the construction of the interstate.



For More Information

To learn more about the book, author, and this particular stretch of I-80, click here.

For more details on the event, visit the event Facebook page by clicking here.