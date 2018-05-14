WWCC Learning Center to Graduate 50 From High School Equivalency Program

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host the 37th Annual High School Equivalency Graduation on Wednesday May 16th at 7 PM in the theater. This year there are 50 graduates.

The Learning Center at Western provides Wyoming High School Equivalency (formerly GED) preparation and testing at the main Rock Springs campus, as well as at outreach centers (Big Piney, Bridger Valley, Green River, Kemmerer, Pinedale, and Star Valley).

Once students pass the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET), they receive the valuable state-issued credential, the Wyoming High School Equivalency Certificate.

The HiSET test is a five-part series test that evaluates general competency levels in: language arts, writing; language arts, reading; mathematics; social studies; and science.

Instruction is available in the following formats: classes; self-paced study with instructor guidance; distance education with weekly instructor guidance.

The Learning Center assists students in brushing up on their current skills in order to enter

college, gain employment, and/or reach their goals.

The Learning Center also offers adult basic education instruction for inmates (both male and female) while incarcerated at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

This service assists inmates in earning their Wyoming High School Equivalency Certificate and is provided five days a week.

The Learning Center summer hours are Monday through Thursday 9AM to 5PM in room 2051 at Western.

For more information regarding Wyoming High School Equivalency or the Learning Center, please contact the Learning Center at 307-382- 1829.