WWCC Military Appreciation Days Feature Black Hawk Helicopter Landing

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host Military Appreciation Days to honor the military in our community on April 20th and 21st from 10AM to 4:00PM.

The event will take place on campus both inside and outside.

Outside, the event will be held just off of College Drive between the main entrance and the pool and Children’s Center doors.

The public can view a Blackhawk Helicopter (UH-60), Humvee, and HMEE (High Mobility Engineer Excavator) – all of which will be on display at the event both days.

Additionally on Saturday the 21st, there will be a STEM EOD Robot (Explosive Ordnance Disposal). Attendees can view additional items and museum exhibits inside the College.

In addition to viewing military assets, attendees will have a chance to see the Army Marksmanship Team and attend a swearing in ceremony of future soldiers.

Each day, the National Guard and Archie Hay Post 24 will perform a flag ceremony demonstration and carrying of colors.

Military History on Display

There will be historical exhibits and artifacts for public viewing. The Wyoming Veterans Museum will share their Vietnam War Traveling Exhibit, display Vietnam War era uniforms and their WWII Educational Traveling Footlocker.

The Rock Springs Historical Museum will show some artifacts from the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 April 14th through 21st. The artifacts are usually on display at the Legion Hall.

Archibald Lawrence Hay was killed in action in France on September 27th, 1918, at just 25 years of age. He served with Company G, 362 Infantry, 91st Division in the United States Army. Hay was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

“We here at the College are extremely grateful for what our veterans and active duty service members do for us. Their sacrifices, along with those of their families, keep us safe and secure in our homes and allow us to live in freedom. We hope that by offering these two Military Appreciation Days here at Western, we can show that appreciation in some small way, and we want to invite everyone to come and take part in the days’ celebrations,” said Philip Parnell, Vice President for Student Services and Athletics at Western.

The Schedule

The schedule for Friday April 20th is as follows:

10:00AM: Opening Ceremonies in the Atrium – History of National Anthem followed by singing of Anthem led by Dallin Hoyt and Carlee Cutler of Green River High School

10:30AM: Flag Demonstration outdoors

11:00AM: Major Pezeshki – National Guard Speaker

12:00AM: Major Pezeshk Speech followed by swearing in of recruits

2:00PM: Flag Demonstration Outdoors

4:00PM: Close for the Day and Retire Colors

The schedule for Saturday April 21st is as follows:

10:00AM: Black Hawk Landing (Approximate – Subject to Weather)

10:15AM: Opening Ceremony in the Atrium – History of Anthem followed by singing of Anthem led by Dallin Hoyt and Karlee Cutler of Green River High School

10:30AM: Flag Demonstration

11:00AM: Major Pezeshki – National Guard Speaker

11:45AM: Flag Demonstration

2:00PM: Flag Demonstration

3:30PM: Black Hawk Departure

4:00PM: Close for the Day and Retire Colors

The Legion will generously donate free food and participants can also enjoy drinks and prizes. This event is free and open to the public.

The community is encouraged to attend and learn more about the U.S. Military, honor our veterans, and show appreciation for our current and new Military personnel.

For more information contact Teresa Shafe, Student Success Advisor: Career, Employment, and Internships, at tshafe@westernwyoming.edu or at (307) 382-1646.