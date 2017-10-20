WWCC Offers Continuous Learning Courses!

Western Wyoming Community College offers a variety of fun education classes for the community.



Community Education classes and activities provide personal growth opportunities for community members of all ages. These include a variety of classes, seminars, cultural activities and community development.

Classes range from Basic Pistol to Royal Icing Christmas cookies and change based on current trends, participation and interest.

The current catalogs are available online at https://www.westernwyoming.edu /services/community_education/ or call 307.872.1323 for more information. If you’d like to share your passion with others, Community Education is for you!

Curiosity is the wick in the candle of learning. – William Arthur Ward

