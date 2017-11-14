WWCC Wrestlers Cole and Kirkland Win Titles at Northwest College Open

ROCK SPRINGS—The number four ranked Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team competed at the Northwest College Open in Powell on Sunday, November 12, in which two Mustang wrestlers took home championship titles.

WWCC Champions

Jaxon Cole was the champion of the 125-pound weight class, and Connor Kirkland took first place in the 184-pound weight class.

Finalists

In addition to the two champions, WWCC also had five other wrestlers make it to the finals in which they finished second in their weight classes.

133- Ricky Navarrete

141- Lane Hunt

149- Kenny Astle

157- Samuel Freeman

165- Tucker Tomlinson

Third Place Finishers

WWCC also had five wrestlers take third place at the tournament.

133- Joy Revelli

141- Jake Thompson

174- Matt Hebel

197- Wade French

285- Jesse Bundy

Fourth Place Finishers

Three WWCC wrestlers placed fourth at the Northwest College Open.

133- Kedric Coonis

149- Andy Larsen

157- Ky Webb

Up Next

The Mustangs will compete against Northwest College at Home on Friday, November 17, starting at 6 pm.