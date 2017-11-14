WWCC Wrestlers Cole and Kirkland Win Titles at Northwest College Open

ROCK SPRINGS—The number four ranked Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team competed at the Northwest College Open in Powell on Sunday, November 12, in which two Mustang wrestlers took home championship titles.
WWCC Champions
Jaxon Cole was the champion of the 125-pound weight class, and Connor Kirkland took first place in the 184-pound weight class.
Finalists
In addition to the two champions, WWCC also had five other wrestlers make it to the finals in which they finished second in their weight classes.
- 133- Ricky Navarrete
- 141- Lane Hunt
- 149- Kenny Astle
- 157- Samuel Freeman
- 165- Tucker Tomlinson
Third Place Finishers
WWCC also had five wrestlers take third place at the tournament.
- 133- Joy Revelli
- 141- Jake Thompson
- 174- Matt Hebel
- 197- Wade French
- 285- Jesse Bundy
Fourth Place Finishers
Three WWCC wrestlers placed fourth at the Northwest College Open.
- 133- Kedric Coonis
- 149- Andy Larsen
- 157- Ky Webb
Up Next
The Mustangs will compete against Northwest College at Home on Friday, November 17, starting at 6 pm.