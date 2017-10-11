WWCC Wrestling Announces Alumni Wrestlers for All-Star Dual

The second annual Alumni/All Star dual vs the Western Wyoming Community College Mustang wrestling team will take place on October 27th at 6pm, in Rushmore Gymnasium.

The event will be a fundraiser for the wrestling program and they will donate a portion of the proceeds back to our local youth at Top of the Rock Wrestling and the Green River Grapplers Wrestling clubs. [Read more about it here.]

They are working on solidifying the lineup but you can look to see former WWCC Wrestlers Eric Wright, Richard Serna, Tyson Mele and Ricky Gardea. All-Americans Nick Mamalis, Dillon Karajanis, Anthony Guillen, Justin Schumacher, and Josh Nacey. Wyoming Cowboy great Andy McCulley and also HS All-American Jon Rosas.

Andy McCulley

Dillon Karajanis

Eric Wright

Anthony Guillen

Jon Rosas

Justin Schumacher

Josh Nacey

Nick Mamalis

Richard Serna

Tyson Mele

This lineup of all-star and alumni is loaded with talent and experience and should prove to be an exciting and tremendous challenge to for the Mustangs! Come out and support a great fundraiser!!