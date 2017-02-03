WWCC Wrestling Celebrates Sophomores Friday

ROCK SPRINGS – After a few small changes, the Western Wyoming Community College wrestling squad will celebrate its sophomores on Friday at 6 p.m. as they take on an all-star line-up.

Among the sophomores that will be honored include two of the nation’s best Aspen Naylor and Cole Verner. Oscar Acosta, Jake Van Valkenburg and Dexter Bess will also say goodbye to the WWCC fans on Friday.

“It is always bittersweet, sophomore night,” Head Coach Art Castillo said. “I couldn’t be prouder of these five guys. They have come so far academically and athletically, but the best thing about them is the type of people they are. These five guys are men of outstanding character. Three of the five are our team captains and they all are leaders of this team. There is no doubt in my mind that they will go on to do great things in life. I will miss them tremendously. To the sophomores, thank you for being you and thanks for making Western a great place to be.

The all-star lineup consists of many familiar names including a few you can see on the side of the Mustang mats. They all-stars consist of Eric Wright, Richard Serna, Blake Gunter, Tyson Mele, Ricky Gardea, Bryce Davis, Andy McCulley, Josh Nacy and Jon Rosas.

Castillo urged the public to come out and thanked the all-stars for stepping up.

“Please come out and support our sophomores and your favorite “old guy,” Castillo continued. “My hats are off to these guys for their courage and for helping us out on short notice. As Toby Keith would say, I ain’t as good as I once was, but I am as good once as I ever was.”