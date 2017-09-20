WWCC Wrestling to Host 2nd Annual Alumni All-Star Dual

The second annual Alumni/All Star dual vs the Western Wyoming Community College Mustang wrestling team will take place on October 27th at 6pm, in Rushmore Gymnasium.

The event will be a fundraiser for the wrestling program and they will donate a portion of the proceeds back to our local youth at Top of the Rock Wrestling and the Green River Grapplers Wrestling clubs.

Last year in my opinion, this event, from a fans perspective, was one of the most exciting events in recent memory. We put the event together on 48 hours notice essentially, and not only pulled it off but created something I feel can stick around and be a part of our program for years to come. We have the community to thank for coming together and supporting us and participating!”

-WWCC Wrestling Coach, Art Castillo

This year won’t be an different. The public is invited to pack the house and make this year’s event once again one of the most entertaining nights of the year!

They are working on solidifying the lineup but you can look to see former WWCC Wrestlers Eric Wright, Richard Serna, Tyson Mele and Ricky Gardea. All-Americans Nick Mamalis, Dillon Karajanis, Anthony Guillen, Justin Schumacher, and Josh Nacey. Wyoming Cowboy great Andy McCulley and also HS All-American Jon Rosas.

This lineup of all-star and alumni is loaded with talent and experience and should prove to be an exciting and tremendous challenge to for the Mustangs! Come out and support a great fundraiser.