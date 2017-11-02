WWCC’s Online Program Rated 1st in Wyoming, 3rd in Nation

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College was ranked number one in Wyoming, third in the United States for two year colleges, and 17th of all online colleges, including 4 year institutions for their Distance Learning Program by Online Colleges.

Online Colleges considers 2,500 accredited colleges and universities and ranks them according to a variety of factors, like affordability, student services, and availability of online programs.

More colleges in Wyoming are offering online education. Many of these schools now give students the opportunity to complete degree programs from the comfort of their home.

Western’s Distance Learning Program offers students more than 160 online courses, 11 degree programs, including Criminal Justice, Digital and Web Design and 6 certificate programs.

42% of Western’s students participate in some form of distance education, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

The average full-time, in-state, undergraduate pays about $2,400 for tuition and fees per year according to the National Center for Education Statistics, considerably lower than any four year institution and many of its two year competitors.

For more information on the accolade, ranking, and website, visit www.onlinecolleges.com.

For more information on Western Wyoming Community College, visit the campus in Rock Springs, or any outreach campus throughout Wyoming, or contact them through their website www.westernwyoming.edu.