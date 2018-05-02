WWCC’s Student Nurses Donate to Hospice in Honor of Former Student

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Student Nurses Association, an extracurricular group associated with the nursing program, has focused its fundraising power on helping hospice in three Wyoming communities.

Hospice programs in the three communities the students work — Rock Springs, Rawlins, and Evanston — each received a $200 donation this semester.

Clairissa Roosa, the group’s president, said that they wanted to donate to a program that was patient-care related.

“Another reason we wanted to donate was because we have recently lost a past nursing student and she worked at hospice so we wanted to give back in that way as well. Her name was Kymberlee Smith,” said Roosa.

Julie Leavitt, the group’s faculty representative, said that community service is done throughout the year, including such activities as adopt-a-grandparent.

The WWCC Student Nurses Association has around 40 members at the college.