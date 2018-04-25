WYDOT Begins Work On WYO 530

GREEN RIVER — Spring construction is underway on WYO 530 South of Green River. Roadway milling began this week and paving should begin about May 1. The project includes milling and overlaying pavement on about 6 miles of roadway from mile marker 32 to mile marker 38.

“This should be a fairly quick project. The public will only see work for about 3 weeks,” Resident Engineer Peter Stinchcomb said.

In the meantime, commuters could see up to 20-minute delays, while pilot cars guide motorists on only one lane of traffic through the project.

The contract was awarded to McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. out of Worland last year. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2018.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.