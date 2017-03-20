WYDOT and Game and Fish Putting More Attention on Wildlife and Vehicle Safety with April Summit

CHEYENNE – Many travelers in Wyoming have spotted some of the major projects that have been put in place to keep wildlife and drivers safe. The overpasses and underpasses between Pinedale and Jackson are the most well recognized and they have reduced wildlife-vehicle collisions, but both the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department want to work with the public to do even more for public safety and for conservation.

To focus more attention on this topic the two agencies are inviting anyone interested in learning more and giving input to the WYOMING’S WILDLIFE AND ROADWAYS SUMMIT.

This is a unique opportunity for state agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the public to come together to actively address these critical issues and opportunities. The goal of the summit is to identify priority areas around the state and work together to find ways to fund and implement projects that reduce wildlife/vehicle collisions, increase motorist safety, and maintain or re-establish disconnected wildlife migration routes.

The summit will take place April 26-27 in Pinedale. Space is limited, so please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wyoming-wildlife-and-roadways-summit-registration-32274042530 by April 14th. It is because of contributions from a whole host of interested conservation organizations that all costs associated with the summit are covered. This allows attendees to focus on the summit goals. So, there is no registration fee, and lunches both days and dinner on April 26 are provided.

Kenneth Keel, WYDOT Staff Engineer said, “We’ve never done something like this before and we’re excited for the opportunity to interact with people who care about wildlife and safe roads. Together we can advance work on opportunities to improve Wyoming’s roadways for wildlife and motorists.”

“Ensuring migrations are preserved and minimizing wildlife/vehicle collisions are a win for all. So, while we recognize your schedule is busy and your time is valuable we believe it is worth our collective time and effort to further Wyoming’s rich wildlife heritage and motorist safety,” said Daryl Lutz, Game and Fish wildlife coordinator. “We look forward to seeing you in Pinedale.”

Existing projects include the overpasses and underpasses near Daniel, a series of underpasses in Nugget Canyon between Kemmerer and Cokeville, underpasses north of Baggs and the installation of right-of-way fences friendlier to wildlife, fences to purposefully exclude wildlife getting on roadways, turnouts for check stations and others.

If you have any questions about the Summit please call Daryl Lutz (Wildlife Management Coordinator, WGFD @ 307-332-7723 ext. 238) or Kenneth Keel (Staff Engineer, WYDOT @ 307-777-4055).