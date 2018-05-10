WYDOT Hiring Construction & Field Survey Analyst in Rock Springs

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has an immediate opening for a Construction & Field Survey Analyst in Rock Springs

Apply online HERE!

Construction & Field Survey Analyst – Rock Springs

TNCF09-08272 Department of Transportation

Provide support and training to the Construction employees of the District, so they are able to effectively and efficiently perform their duties.

Verify and ensure all documentation of pay quantities, labor compliance, contract

time, contractor payments, materials testing records and adjustments, and other pay adjustments meet the requirements of the Department of Transportation.

Open Until Filled.

For more information or to apply online, go HERE!

Or submit an official application to:

A&I Human Resources Division,

Emerson Building,

2001 Capitol Avenue,

Cheyenne, WY 82002-0060,

Phone: (307) 777-7188

Fax (307)777-6562 along with transcripts of any relevant course work.

