WYDOT Hiring Construction & Field Survey Technician

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has an immediate opening for a Construction & Field Survey Technician

TNCF05-08390-Construction & Field Survey Technician

Job Summary

Under limited supervision, this position will perform a variety of tasks related to general office work, verifying documentation of construction projects, and performing some field inspections, materials testing, and surveying work.

Hiring Range: $15.56-$19.45 Hourly

*The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is an agency committed to providing a safe, high quality, and efficient transportation system for the State of Wyoming.

Or submit an official application to:

A&I Human Resources Division,

Emerson Building,

2001 Capitol Avenue,

Cheyenne, WY 82002-0060,

Phone: (307) 777-7188

Fax (307)777-6562 along with transcripts of any relevant course work.

