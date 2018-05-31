WYDOT Hiring Highway Maintenance Specialist I Traffic Signing

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has an immediate opening for a Highway Maintenance Specialist I Traffic Signing to assist the traffic department in highway sign installations for the district.

Apply online HERE!

TNHM06-08393-Highway Maintenance Specialist I

Job Duties

Performing various tasks, install, maintain, and repair signs on the state highway

system in accordance with state requirements and the MUTCD, within District 3 of WYDOT Assisting traffic crews with general maintenance operations

Traffic crews work four 10-hour days per week. Subject to 24 hour call out in the event of an emergency.

This is an entry-level position that requires no prior training or experience.

Hiring Range: $17.09-$21.36 Hourly

*The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is an agency committed to providing a safe, high quality, and efficient transportation system for the State of Wyoming.

For more information or to apply online, go HERE!

Or submit an official application to:

A&I Human Resources Division,

Emerson Building,

2001 Capitol Avenue,

Cheyenne, WY 82002-0060,

Phone: (307) 777-7188

Fax (307)777-6562 along with transcripts of any relevant course work.

