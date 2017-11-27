WYDOT Hiring Highway Maintenance Technician in Granger

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has an immediate opening for a Highway Maintenance Technician in Granger.

Apply online HERE!

Highway Maintenance Technician – Granger

TNHM05-07039 Department of Transportation

Preference may be given to those who have a current Class A Commercial Driver’s License with appropriate endorsements.

Under limited supervision performs a variety of manual work and equipment operation to repair and maintain state-owned highways and associated highway safety devices to provide a safe, high quality, and efficient transportation system.

State housing and some utilities provided at some locations.

Hiring Range: $2,697.00 – $3,371.00 Monthly

Open Until Filled.

EEO/ADA Employer.

For more information or to apply online, go HERE!

Or submit an official application to:

A&I Human Resources Division,

Emerson Building,

2001 Capitol Avenue,

Cheyenne, WY 82002-0060,

Phone: (307) 777-7188

Fax (307)777-6562 along with transcripts of any relevant course work.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.