WYDOT Hiring Highway Maintenance Technician Striping in Rock Springs

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has an immediate opening for Highway Maintenance Technician Striping in Rock Springs.

Highway Maintenance Technician Striping – Rock Springs

TNHM05-08269- Department of Transportation

Preference may be given to those who have a current Class A Commercial Driver’s License with appropriate endorsements.

equipment, or equipped with plows, wing plow, sander and chemical systems to remove snow and ice from roadway surface. Responsible for rehabilitation and maintenance of roadway surfaces and traffic control devices.

Hiring Range: $15.56-$19.45 hourly

Open Until Filled.

Or submit an official application to:

A&I Human Resources Division,

Emerson Building,

2001 Capitol Avenue,

Cheyenne, WY 82002-0060,

Phone: (307) 777-7188

Fax (307)777-6562 along with transcripts of any relevant course work.

