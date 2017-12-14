WYDOT Hiring Senior Heavy Mechanic in Pinedale

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has an immediate opening for a Highway Maintenance Technician in Granger.

Apply online HERE!

Senior Heavy Mechanic – Pinedale

TDHM07-06487 Department of Transportation

Preference may be given to those with previous experience as a mechanic, skill in the use of Microsoft Products, especially Word and Excel, skill in using fleet maintenance software – AssetWorks, Networkfleet, and specialized training in automotive repair.

Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is seeking a full time Senior Mechanic located in Pinedale, Wyoming. This position is under limited supervision and performs a variety of maintenance and repair tasks with automotive equipment and heavy-duty vehicles, including diesel and gasoline engine overhauls and tune-ups, brakes, steering, transmission and hydraulic repairs.

Hiring Range: $3,214.00 – $4,018.00 Monthly

Open Until Filled.

EEO/ADA Employer.

For more information or to apply online, go HERE!

Or submit an official application to:

A&I Human Resources Division,

Emerson Building,

2001 Capitol Avenue,

Cheyenne, WY 82002-0060,

Phone: (307) 777-7188

Fax (307)777-6562 along with transcripts of any relevant course work.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.