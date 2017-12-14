WYDOT Hiring Senior Heavy Mechanic in Pinedale

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has an immediate opening for a Highway Maintenance Technician in Granger.
Apply online HERE!
Senior Heavy Mechanic – Pinedale
TDHM07-06487 Department of Transportation
- Preference may be given to those with previous experience as a mechanic, skill in the use of Microsoft Products, especially Word and Excel, skill in using fleet maintenance software – AssetWorks, Networkfleet, and specialized training in automotive repair.
- Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is seeking a full time Senior Mechanic located in Pinedale, Wyoming. This position is under limited supervision and performs a variety of maintenance and repair tasks with automotive equipment and heavy-duty vehicles, including diesel and gasoline engine overhauls and tune-ups, brakes, steering, transmission and hydraulic repairs.
- Hiring Range: $3,214.00 – $4,018.00 Monthly
Open Until Filled.
EEO/ADA Employer.
For more information or to apply online, go HERE!
Or submit an official application to:
A&I Human Resources Division,
Emerson Building,
2001 Capitol Avenue,
Cheyenne, WY 82002-0060,
Phone: (307) 777-7188
Fax (307)777-6562 along with transcripts of any relevant course work.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.