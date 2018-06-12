WYDOT Hosts Public Open House on Upcoming Projects

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), District 3 Staff will be hosting a public open house on Thursday, June 20, 2018, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wyoming Department of Transportation District Offices, at 3200 Elk Street in Rock Springs, on the 2018 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The purpose of the meeting is to collect feedback and public comment on current and future projects in the Sweetwater County area.

“This is a good opportunity for local residents to share their thoughts about the work that is going on, and the work that is planned in Sweetwater County, including the Gookin overpass and work on Interstate 80,” WYDOT Public Relations Specialist Stephanie Harsha said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

There will be information at the meeting about projects and issues in Sweetwater County, as well as projects that are planned district-wide.

Public involvement is valuable to WYDOT when planning and coordinating highway projects.

Information on funding programs available through WYDOT for local government projects will also be available.

Public involvement is a crucial component of WYDOT’s mission to provide a safe, high quality, and efficient transportation system. WYDOT strives to exercise good stewardship of our resources and regards public input as a valuable asset in achieving those goals.