WYDOT: Peru Bridge Will Open Friday

ROCK SPRINGS– The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company will be opening the Peru Cutoff Bridge over the railroad on County Road 4-37 near Green River Wrecking and Salvage Yard.

The closure began last July. The old bridge was removed and a new bridge was constructed.



Delays Due to Damaged Girder

“We had some delays due to a damaged girder, but we will be able to open the bridge this year,” WYDOT Resident Engineer Clint Lockman said.

Crews will be back in the spring of 2018 to put a sealer on the deck and to do some seeding work.

“Traffic should still be able to access the bridge during that work in the spring,” Lockman said.



Peru Bridge Was Noted as Deficient

WYDOT has been working with the Sweetwater County Engineering Office to identify deficient bridges in Sweetwater County and the Peru Hill county bridge was noted as in need of replacement.

Sweetwater County applied for funds from a WYDOT program called BROS, or Bridge Replacement Off System funds, where counties can apply for financial and construction assistance to replace deficient bridges.

WYDOT awarded this job to DeBernardi Construction Company last year for $1.3 million.

