WYDOT Seeking Temporary Signal Technicians

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has an immediate opening for two Temporary Signal Technicians in Rock Springs.
Job duties include:
- Assisting the traffic department in electrical operations for the district.
- Assisting traffic crews with general maintenance operations.
*Traffic crews work four 10-hour days per week. Subject to 24 hour call out in the event of an emergency.
**Agency requires that the successful applicant possess a valid CDL Driver’s license.
- Hiring Range: $15.56 Hourly
For more information or to apply online, go HERE!
Or submit an official application to:
A&I Human Resources Division,
Emerson Building,
2001 Capitol Avenue,
Cheyenne, WY 82002-0060,
Phone: (307) 777-7188
Fax (307)777-6562 along with transcripts of any relevant course work.
Open Until Filled. EEO/ADA Employer.
