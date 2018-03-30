WYDOT Seeking Temporary Signing Technician

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has an immediate opening for a Temporary Signing Technician in Rock Springs.

Job duties include:

Assisting the traffic department in highway sign installation for the district.

Assisting traffic crews with general maintenance operations.

*Traffic crews work four 10-hour days per week. Subject to 24 hour call out in the event of an emergency.

**This is an entry-level position that requires no prior training or experience.

Hiring Range: $15.56 Hourly

For more information or to apply online, go HERE!

Or submit an official application to:

A&I Human Resources Division,

Emerson Building,

2001 Capitol Avenue,

Cheyenne, WY 82002-0060,

Phone: (307) 777-7188

Fax (307)777-6562 along with transcripts of any relevant course work.

Open Until Filled. EEO/ADA Employer.

