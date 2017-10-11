WYDOT Urges Driver Caution On Elk And Dewar During Project Completion

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be finishing up work on manholes and pavement markings this week on Elk Street and Dewar Drive.

Motorists can expect periodic lane closures throughout this week and into the weekend. WYDOT requests that local traffic drive cautiously, be alert in these areas and plan accordingly.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit www.wyoroad.info.

The job was awarded to Kilgore Companies, doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc., out of Rock Springs for $4,478,805.66.

The work will include grading, milling, and full depth reclamation paving, as well as some bridge work repair and other miscellaneous work on about two miles of Elk Street and Dewar Drive.

The completion date is set for October 31, 2017.