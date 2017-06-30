WYDOT Will Begin Paving Operations Today, Expect Delays

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be paving a test strip today on Dewar Drive in Rock Springs.

Areas that are being paved need additional time to harden before vehicles can drive on the pavement. This means areas recently paved will not be accessible for half an hour to an hour. Crews will work as quickly as possible to maintain business approaches, but some delays will be unavoidable as the paving operations pass by.

The work will take place this afternoon and WYDOT is asking drivers to avoid the Dewar Drive area during this time, due to increased delays and approach closures.

WYDOT strongly recommends that any kind of trailer traffic avoid the area if possible and local drivers and commuters should find alternative routes through work areas and adjust their schedules accordingly. WYDOT requests that local traffic drive cautiously, be alert in these areas and plan accordingly.

Next week, paving operations will be in full swing on Dewar Drive starting Wednesday, July 5, after the holiday. Crews will begin on the east end of the job and work their way west.

WYDOT would like to warn residents and motorists that Dewar Drive WILL NOT be accessible from College Hill during paving operations. More information on which areas will be under paving operations will be available next week. Variable message boards will also be on College Hill to notify drivers of pending closures.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

The job was awarded to Kilgore Companies, doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc., out of Rock Springs for $4,478,805.66. The work will include grading, milling and full depth reclamation paving, as well as some bridge work repair and other miscellaneous work on about 2 miles of Elk Street and Dewar Drive. The completion date is set for October 31, 2017.