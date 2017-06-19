WYDOT Will Begin Reclaiming Dewar And Elk

ROCK SPRINGS — Local residents will be seeing a new piece of machinery out on Dewar and Elk Street this week. After completing milling operations on one side of the road on both Dewar and Elk Street, contract crews from Lewis & Lewis will be bringing in a reclaimer for the next step in the full depth reclamation process.

“The reclaimer is designed to evenly pulverize material and leave it in place. We are basically recycling the base material from the old roadway and adding some oil for strength and stability and then replacing with new asphalt on top of the upgraded base material,” Project Engineer Patrick Amole said.

Crews will be working to minimize delays to accesses and local businesses. WYDOT and contract crews will maintain access to local businesses during construction.

WYDOT strongly recommends that any kind of trailer traffic avoid the area if possible and local drivers and commuters should find alternative routes through work areas and adjust their schedules accordingly. WYDOT requests that local traffic drive cautiously, be alert in these areas and plan accordingly.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit www.wyoroad.info.

This project will utilize a full depth reclamation process in which crews will mill off about 4 inches of asphalt, and then treat the remaining asphalt and base with oil emulsion before placing about 4 inches of new pavement on top. Some isolated ADA improvements and bridge improvements will also be included in the job.

Crews hope to have paving completed by late August, early September.

The job was awarded to Kilgore Companies, doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc., out of Rock Springs for $4,478,805.66. The work will include grading, milling and full depth reclamation paving, as well as some bridge work repair and other miscellaneous work on about 2 miles of Elk Street and Dewar Drive. The completion date is set for October 31, 2017.