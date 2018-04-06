WYDOT Will Conduct Work on I-80 and WYO 411

ROCK SPRINGS — As residents in Wyoming know, there are only two seasons in Wyoming — winter and construction.

As winter nears the end of its tenure, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is gearing up for the 2018 construction season.

Southwest Wyoming residents can expect to see work on Interstate 80, as well as some various patching and maintenance activities.

Interstate 80

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Projects on Interstate 80 will include milling and paving near the La Barge Interchange from milepost 77 to 83.

Work will include grading, milling, paving, and bridge repairs on the eastbound lane.

Two-way traffic is currently being carried in the westbound lanes while the eastbound lanes are under construction.

A width restriction of 18 feet is in effect throughout the project and speeds have been reduced to 65 mph.

Crews will mill and pave the westbound lanes next year. The contract was awarded to Kilgore Companies, LLC .

Carter Interchange

WYDOT is also conducting work on mileposts 39-49 near the Carter Interchange.

Work will take place in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from milepost 39 to milepost 49.

Beginning this week, a width restriction of 15 feet will be in effect.

Bridger Valley Area

Those driving in the Bridger Valley area will see work on WYO 411 starting this spring.

Work will include grading, draining, milling, paving, bridge rehabilitation, fencing and miscellaneous work on approximately 4 miles of roadway starting from milepost 0 just west of Mountain View.

The contract was awarded last November to Kilgore Companies doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc.

Slow Down

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.