WYO Gorge Ride Big Success For Big Brothers Big Sisters

SWEETWATER COUNTY — On August 12, 2017, Wyoming Machinery Company hosted a benefit poker run for Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters, the 2nd Annual WYO Gorge Ride. The event was open to all vehicles and was a huge success. The event had around 100 participants and raising over $4800.00 for youth mentoring in Sweetwater County.

“Wyoming Machinery Company has been a great partner by hosting this amazing event the last two years.” Stated Kathy Vasa, Community Engagement Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters. “The company is truly committed to supporting our community and its youth by engaging their staff and recourses to ensure a successful event. They have raised nearly $8000.00 in two years for our programs which have been huge for us in the current economy condition.”

Participants were treated to a free breakfast and a route that took them around Flaming Gorge Reservoir. There were several stops along the way where riders could draw a card to complete their poker hand and take pictures of the beautiful scenery around the gorge. Riders came from all over the state including Casper, Gillette, and Cheyenne.

There was a post-ride lunch, for a nominal fee, where the winners were announced.

Jeremy Keterling was the 1st place winner and received a Yeti Cooler Prize Pack, Theresa Lembke took 2nd place and received a $500 Wyoming Rents Certificate, and Justin Doty took 3rd place and received a Wyoming Machinery Company Camping Pack.

Money raised during the benefit ride will be used to support youth mentoring in Sweetwater County. Specific uses will be to conduct background checks for volunteer mentors ensuring the safety of children in the program, provide professional support for each match in the program, provide resource support for families in the program, and provide monthly activities which encourage the healthy relationship development of the matches and an opportunity for everyone to support each other. Big Brothers Big Sisters mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. “Studies show that kids in our programs stay in school longer, have increased self-esteem, and resist taking part in risky behaviors. With the support and dedication of local businesses like Wyoming Machinery Company we can focus on our mission and support the kids in our communities.” Vasa said.