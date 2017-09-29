0

Wyo Wireless Hiring Salesperson

Wyoming Wireless is looking for an exciting individual to join their sales team.

If you want to work in the always growing cellular industry and want a job with excellent earning potential and advancement opportunity, apply today!

Apply in Person!

101 Gateway Blvd #F (Across from Wal-Mart)

Wyoming Wireless in Rock Springs is open seven days a week for your convenience!

Hours:
Monday-Friday: 10 am – 7 pm
Saturday: 10 am – 4 pm
Sunday: 12 – 4 pm
.
Call 307-382-0704!
.

.

Wyoming Wireless has two locations in Sweetwater County:

  • 101 Gateway Blvd across from Walmart in Rock Springs
  • 50 Monroe Ave next to the theater in Green River.
    .

.

