0

JOBS · ON-THE-NOW

Wyolectric, Inc. Hiring Journeyman Electrician

Wyolectric, Inc. started in 2004 with the goal of providing quality electrical, and automation services to Southwest Wyoming is currently seeking motivated individuals to join our team.

To apply, email a resume to
wyolectric@gmail.com

Great career opportunity with benefits!!!

We are looking for qualified people to fill positions for Journeyman Electrician (Commercial/Residential and Light Industrial).
.

Wyolectric is a locally owned/operated company that offers:

  • Excellent wages
  • Benefits
  • Training for those willing to go the extra mile

.

Apply Today

Please submit your resume to wyolectric@gmail.com, fax to (307)382-8186, or mail to P.O. Box 2302, Rock Springs, WY 82902.

VISIT the Wyolectric, Inc. website.
FOLLOW Wyolectric, Inc. on Facebook.

.
.
CONTACT Wyolectric, Inc.:
.
P.O. Box 2302 Rock Springs, WY 82902
Office: (307) 382-8181 Fax: (307) 382-8186
ISNet Compliant #400-205748

 

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Tags: