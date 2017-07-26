Wyolectric, Inc. Hiring Journeyman Electrician

Wyolectric, Inc. started in 2004 with the goal of providing quality electrical, and automation services to Southwest Wyoming is currently seeking motivated individuals to join our team.

To apply, email a resume to

wyolectric@gmail.com

Great career opportunity with benefits!!!



We are looking for qualified people to fill positions for Journeyman Electrician (Commercial/Residential and Light Industrial).

Wyolectric is a locally owned/operated company that offers:

Excellent wages

Benefits

Training for those willing to go the extra mile

Apply Today

Please submit your resume to wyolectric@gmail.com, fax to (307)382-8186, or mail to P.O. Box 2302, Rock Springs, WY 82902.

CONTACT Wyolectric, Inc.:

P.O. Box 2302 Rock Springs, WY 82902

Office: (307) 382-8181 Fax: (307) 382-8186

ISNet Compliant #400-205748

