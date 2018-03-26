Wyolotto In Search Of March 19 Cowboy Draw Jackpot Winner

WYOMING — On Monday, March 19, a lucky Cowboy Draw Ⓡ player became a millionaire as WyoLotto’s TM newest jackpot recipient. WyoLotto officials announced the $1,147,549 ticket was sold at Big D Oil, located at 2310 W. Lincolnway, in Cheyenne, Wyo. The winning ticket was purchased on March 19, at approximately 10:30 a.m.

WyoLotto officials are now in search of the winner who has yet to come forward. “Check your tickets! You could be the winner, you just don’t know it yet, and we can’t wait to hand you your big check!” said Jon Clontz, CEO of WyoLotto.

The winning numbers of March 19’s draw were 12, 15, 19, 26, and 32. If you think you have the winning numbers, call the WyoLotto office at 855-995-6886(855-WY-LOTTO).

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In celebration of selling the winning ticket, WyoLotto is hosting a party at Big D Oil on April 10, at 11 a.m. Clontz added, “So stop by the party and celebrate, get some fun giveaways and purchase a ticket for your chance to be the next winner!”

WyoLotto winners have been notching wins across the state, bringing home $39.5 million in total winnings and a total of 2.9 million winners since the lottery launched in August of 2014.