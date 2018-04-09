WyoLotto Transfers $1.4 Million To Wyoming

WYOMING — The following is a press release from WyoLotto.

The full text follows:

On Thursday, April 5, WyoLottoTM transferred $1,405,000 to the State Treasurer’s Office, where the funds will be distributed to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties. This is a record amount the Wyoming Lottery has transferred to the state since launching in 2014.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wyoming keeps on winning

Not only are Wyoming communities winning, but players and retailers are also winning. Since 2014, the Wyoming Lottery has seen more than 2.9 WyoLotto players take home approximately $39.7 million in winnings. ​

How does it work?

Giving back to Wyoming is an important part of the WyoLotto mission as a true Wyoming brand.

Every financial quarter, dependent on revenue, we transfer a portion of our revenue to the Wyoming State Treasurer

These funds are distributed to our towns, cities, and counties

Wyoming communities invest in local projects that benefit their residents

Keeping Wyoming dollars in Wyoming

Lottery money spent in Wyoming stays here, boosting our economy.

Ticket sales support local retailers

Money spent by WyoLotto lottery players in other states is now spent in Wyoming

Wyoming WyoLotto winners spend their money in the state

Giving back is only possible with the support of our legislators, players, and retailers. Together, we’re building a brighter future for Wyoming.