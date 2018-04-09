WyoLotto Transfers $1.4 Million To Wyoming

WYOMING — The following is a press release from WyoLotto.
The full text follows:
On Thursday, April 5, WyoLottoTM transferred $1,405,000 to the State Treasurer’s Office, where the funds will be distributed to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties. This is a record amount the Wyoming Lottery has transferred to the state since launching in 2014.
Wyoming keeps on winning
Not only are Wyoming communities winning, but players and retailers are also winning. Since 2014, the Wyoming Lottery has seen more than 2.9 WyoLotto players take home approximately $39.7 million in winnings.
How does it work?
Giving back to Wyoming is an important part of the WyoLotto mission as a true Wyoming brand.
- Every financial quarter, dependent on revenue, we transfer a portion of our revenue to the Wyoming State Treasurer
- These funds are distributed to our towns, cities, and counties
- Wyoming communities invest in local projects that benefit their residents
Keeping Wyoming dollars in Wyoming
Lottery money spent in Wyoming stays here, boosting our economy.
- Ticket sales support local retailers
- Money spent by WyoLotto lottery players in other states is now spent in Wyoming
- Wyoming WyoLotto winners spend their money in the state
Giving back is only possible with the support of our legislators, players, and retailers. Together, we’re building a brighter future for Wyoming.